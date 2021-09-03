New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): A silver Chatra (Umbrella structure) was allegedly stolen from the Ragunath Temple in Kalkaji, police said.

The accused has not been identified yet.

As per the police, a case was registered at the Kalkaji police station on basis of the statement of Shiv Kumar Tiwari, a priest in the temple.

As per the priest, the accused stole the chatra after cutting a window of the temple at night on Wednesday.

Teams have been formed to solve the case. Investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

