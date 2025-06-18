New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Silver prices rallied Rs 1,000 to hit a record high of Rs 1,08,200 per kilogram while gold gained Rs 540 to stay above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday as the Israel-Iran conflict intensified on its sixth day, driving investors to safe-haven assets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal had closed at Rs 1,07,200 per kg in the preceding session on Tuesday.

Also Read | PM Modi-Donald Trump Call: Jairam Ramesh Clarifies Statement After BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Calls Out Congress Leader for ‘Wrong Information’.

On Friday, silver had revisited its previous all-time high of Rs 1,08,100 per kg.

"Silver prices extended gains and crossed USD 37 per ounce level in the international markets for the first time since February 2012. Weakness in the rupee is supporting bullion prices in the domestic markets," Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President - Commodities, Mehta Equities, said.

Also Read | India Has Adequate Fuel Supply Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Watch Video).

As per the Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity climbed by Rs 540 to Rs 1,00,710 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 500 to Rs 99,950 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the most traded August contract for gold futures was trading at Rs 99,411 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 130 per 10 grams.

Additionally, silver futures for July contract jumped by Rs 753 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,09,748 per kg.

Spot gold fell 0.23 per cent to USD 3,380.97 in the global markets.

According to Kotak Securities, gold prices are holding below USD 3,400 per ounce, as dollar strengthened with traders focussing on escalating Middle East tensions.

The brokerage firm said US President Donald Trump's call for Iran's unconditional surrender and discussions of potential strikes against Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have "heightened fears of direct US involvement in the conflict", fuelling safe-haven demand among investors.

In the international markets, spot silver rose 0.15 per cent to USD 37.18 per ounce.

"Market participants stay cautiously bullish in near term awaiting more cues from US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting with interest rate decision due later tonight," Maneesh Sharma, AVP - Commodities & Currencies at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)