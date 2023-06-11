Deogarh (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that since independence no central government provided benefits to the people the way BJP did in the last nine years.

While speaking to ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In Deogarh district, almost 3 lakh people are receiving benefits from Modi Government. Here, 16,000 houses have been built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, and more than 35,000 houses received toilet and electricity facilities. Three lakh people are getting 5 kg of rice every month. Since independence, no other central government has ever given such facilities to its public."

Also Read | Ajmer-92 Controversy: 'Girls Can Make Even the Biggest Person Slip', Says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah (Watch Video).

Earlier today while speaking at a public meeting in Odisha's Deogarh to mark nine years of the Modi government, Pradhan said the women of Odisha had benefited the most due to the Centre's welfare programmes.

The women, farmers and the youth of Deogarh have reaped the maximum benefit from these welfare programmes, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First-Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi on June 11.

The BJP is organising various programmes which are being attended by its senior leaders across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark the 9th anniversary of the Modi Government at the centre. Union Minister Pradhan is visiting various districts of Odisha which is also his home state, as part of the party's month-long exercise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)