Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday said Sindhi language, its literature, and its culture should be promoted at national and international levels with efforts made at every step.

Devnani made the remark while addressing a meeting of the National Sindhi Language Development Council (NCSL) in Delhi.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

According to the statement, Devnani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to getting international recognition for yoga.

He said serious efforts should be made to hold programmes at every level to promote the development of the Sindhi language, literature, and culture.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

NCSL vice president Dr Mohan Manghnani felicitated Devnani at the event and thanked him for his role in changing the name of 'Foy' Sagar of Ajmer city to Varun Sagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)