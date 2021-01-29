New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site -- one of the hotspots for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

The two sides also hurled stones at each other as police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to break up the clash, an official said, adding that situation is under control and legal action has been initiated.

"SHO Alipur, Delhi intervenes between rioting protestors (MKSC faction) and local Singhu villagers, who had gone to register their protest against the happenings on Republic Day-2021 and continued loss of ordinary livelihoods for over two months," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, police said, "This is how the SHO was assaulted; he has suffered grievous injuries on his hand..Peace has been restored. Legal action is being initiated."

The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.

The group claiming to be locals demanded that farmers vacate the protest site at Singhu border alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)