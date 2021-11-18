Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stressed on maintaining sustained coordination between security agencies and heightened surveillance of vital installations for ensuring a secure environment for the people of the union territory.

This was conveyed by the Lt Governor to Additional Director General (ADG), Border Security Force, Western Command, N S Jamwal, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

The ADG briefed Sinha about the security situation in the area of his responsibility and discussed the preparedness and steps taken to strengthen the security along the border, he said.

Discussion was also held on other important issues pertaining to increased jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 to 50 kilometres from the border, development of infrastructure in border areas, land acquisition matters and developing border tourism at Octroi posts, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor lauded the role of the BSF in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed on maintaining a sustained coordination between the security forces and heightened surveillance of all installations for ensuring a secure environment for the people of the union territory, the spokesman said.

D K Boora, IG BSF, Jammu frontier, was also present on the occasion, he said.

