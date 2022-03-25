New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed the authorities to issue a show-cause notice to the head of a government school in Karampura for alleged laxity, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, paid a surprise visit to Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kirti Nagar and Government Co-Ed School in I-Block Karmpura and checked the progress of various educational activities. During the inspection, he also interacted with students.

During the inspection of the school in Karampura, it was found that even though a new building is ready, children are still being taught in the old building, the statement said.

Taking immediate cognisance, he ordered the officers to issue a show-cause notice against the head of the school.

He said that there are such great facilities in the school, yet children are not able to take advantage of it, this is a serious case of laxity. He instructed the officials that the students should be shifted to the newly constructed classrooms at the earliest.

Sisodia found that all mindset curriculums, including the Happiness Curriculum, are being implemented brilliantly by the school in Kirti Nagar and appreciated the efforts of the school management, it said.

The school has developed three corridors using its own resources in a very unique way.

The school has created an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) corridor to inculcate the understanding of this curriculum among children, while the aim of the Happiness Corridor is to make the children learn to be happy through various activities.

The school has constructed the Deshbhakti Corridor to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the children and to express their gratitude towards martyrs.

Children in the school have also created a 'Gratitude Wall' to express their gratitude towards each other. A herbal garden has also been developed in the school with collective efforts of its teachers and students, the statement said.

