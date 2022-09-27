Dehradun, Sept 27 (PTI) The SIT probing the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Tuesday recovered a grey Activa and a black Pulsar motorcycle, which were apparently used in the crime.

Also Read | Gujarat: Man Who Received Antlers of Spotted Deer As Gift in 1975 Arrested for Illegal Possession.

The recovered scooter and the bike are understood to have been used in taking Ankita by her killers to the Chilla canal into which she was pushed by them, an official release said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Around 20 MLAs, Ministers Meet CM Ashok Gehlot at His Residence After Party Issues Notice to 3 Leaders.

The SIT has also summoned a couple who had worked earlier at the accused's resort and other people associated with it for interrogation, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)