Jaipur, September 27: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, around 20 MLAs and ministers reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting.

The meeting came as the Congress leadership issued show cause notice to state ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore. Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Party’s Disciplinary Committee Issues Notice to 3 Ashok Gehlot-Loyalist Leaders.

Earlier, Congress Disciplinary Committee President A.K. Antony was called to Delhi. Also, Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, and there is a possibility of him meeting the high command.

