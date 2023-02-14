Dehradun, Feb 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday agreed to have the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special Task Force (STF) probe into irregularities in recruitment examinations monitored by a high court judge.

The government has conceded to the demand of agitating youths that the probe into irregularities in examinations held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission and the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission should be monitored by a high court judge, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said at a press conference here.

It has also removed the examination controller of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission as demanded by the protesting youths.

"The state government has taken all issues raised by the youths seriously and tried to resolve them in a healthy and cordial way through talks. Their biggest demand was to strengthen the anti-copying law. The state government recently brought into force the country's sternest anti-copying law through an ordinance," Raturi said.

She also clarified that the anti-copying law will apply only to competitive examinations held by the state government and not to examinations held by degree colleges and schools.

“All the issues brought forward before the state government by the agitating youths have been resolved in this manner. The state government wants to protect the interest of the youths and deal sternly with elements trying to misguide them or mess around with their future,” Raturi said.

