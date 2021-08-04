Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): The situation at Assam-Mizoram border is normal said Assam Minister Ashok Singhal adding that he along with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, will meet Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday to find a resolution.

"The situation at the interstate border is normal. Atul Bora and I will be going to Aizwal on 5th August to meet Mizoram Chief Minister and his ministers. We will find a resolution through talks," said Singhal, who serves as Minister for the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation in Assam.

Recently, the Assam government's spokesperson Pijush Hazarika had said that they want a "permanent peaceful solution" to the border dispute with Mizoram.

"We want a permanent peaceful settlement. We want that our land remains with us and their land remains with them. Central government should come up with a solution and we will welcome that," Hazarika had said in an interview with ANI.

There have been stiff relations between the two states since the border clash on July 26 in which six Assam police personnel died in a fierce gun battle. One civilian was also injured in the violence.

Earlier on Monday, Mizoram claimed that Assam had blocked the interstate road hindering vehicle movement. Over the issue, they wrote a letter to Assam stating, "Vehicles bound for Mizoram which have been stranded on NH-306 at Lailapur since July 26 want to enter Mizoram without delay. In this regard kindly make all necessary arrangements immediately for enabling their entry into Mizoram without any law and order problem in Assam. The government of Mizoram gives it assurance for the safety and security of all drivers, passengers and their vehicles within Mizoram."

Meanwhile, Mizoram Boundary Committee had also passed the resolution after the incident under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Mizoram Tawnluia strongly condemning the incursion of Assam Police into the Mizoram Police Post at Vairengte on July 26, heavily outnumbering them and opening fire first.

Efforts are continuing to defuse border tensions between Assam and Mizoram.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Ripun Bora gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash. (ANI)

