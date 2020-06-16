India News | 'Situation Very Tense', Say Locals in Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi After Firing by Nepali Forces

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): Residents of Lalbandi village in Bihar's Sitamarhi on the India-Nepal border said that they are in a "state of fear" after an Indian was killed in firing by Nepal's security forces.

"Situation is very tense in our village. People are fearing what might happen in future," one local said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another local said, "There is a lot of difference in the situation now. There is fear. Earlier, people used to go there to meet their relatives."

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on Friday on the India-Nepal border when one person was killed after Nepali security personnel opened fire on them.

Lagan Kishore, who was detained by the Nepali forces after firing on the border, returned to Sitamarhi on Saturday after being released by them. (ANI)

