Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from a Kolkata-bound train in Alipurduar in northern West Bengal for allegedly entering India illegally, the railways said in a statement on Friday.

They were travelling from Agartala in Tripura to Kolkata's Sealdah station when they were apprehended, it said.

During a check by the RPF on board the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express at Alipurduar Junction station on Wednesday, the security personnel found six persons, including four females, of "doubtful nationality", it said.

"They could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh," the statement said.

Fake Indian Aadhaar cards, mobile phones and two e-tickets of the train from Agartala to Sealdah were found with them, it said.

Legal action has been initiated against them, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in the statement.

