New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested six persons including a member of Kala Jathedi gang on Wednesday after a youth sustained injuries in an attempt to kill him last week.

Police recovered three sophisticated pistols, three country-made pistols, 33 live cartidges and one stolen motorcycle which was stolen from Mundka.

Among the arrested, Mohit Gill (24), a resident of Rohtak, is associated with Kala Jathedi Gang. Another accused Manjeet (22) alias Nanu is a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar. The rest of the four accused are juveniles.

Police said that Bawana Police Station received a PCR call in which the caller said he was fired upon a few people who were on three motorcycles at Katewara Nahar. He said the motorcycles did not have number plates. The victim Mohit Lamba, a resident of Qutubgarh village, was admitted to MV hospital with multiple gunshot injuries. Police personnel later went to the hospital and recorded his statement.

Mohit told the police that he was called to the spot in Katewara Nahar on May 21 by an acquaintance Nikhil and four other boys were also present there.

Mohit said as he reached the spot, he was suddenly fired upon by those present. He sustained bullet injuries and somehow managed to save himself by escaping to nearby fields. The accused fled away from the place on their bikes.

A police release said six persons including four juveniles have been arrested in the case.

It said that juveniles are also previously involved in murder and attempt to murder cases.

The police said that the accused had planned to kill Mohit on the instructions of a notorious criminal Priyavrat. Mohit is close to one Ajay Rana, presently in jail. Ajay Rana has enmity with Priyavart, police said. During further interrogation it was revealed that the accused had made a plan for another murder in Haryana after getting instructions from Priyavrat from jail. (ANI)

