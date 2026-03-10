New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the motion seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, during the Lok Sabha Parliamentary Budget Session, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who is in the Chair, granted the leave, i.e. permission to the Congress MP.

Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in the Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, a total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. Congress MP Jawed, reading the resolution, also mentioned that the Speaker falsely alleged that the Opposition women MPs were planning a physical attack on the Prime Minister.

