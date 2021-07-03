Port Blair, Jul 3 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,475, a health department official said on Saturday.

Four new patients have travel history and two were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 128 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 17 more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,325.

The Union Territory now has 22 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, the official said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 1,82,765 people have been inoculated with 25,667 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunised people, 52,706 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,11,442 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.82 per cent, the official added.

