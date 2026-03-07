Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Director Anurag Kashyap has shared his thoughts on Anil Kapoor's action drama 'Subedaar,' which released on March 5.

Kashyap, after watching the film, shared his review, saying he enjoyed it a lot and praised the performances of the cast. However, he also felt that the film should have been released in theatres instead of going directly to OTT.

Also Read | Did Tamil Producer G Dhananjheyan Criticise Thalapathy Vijay's Public Appearance With Trisha Krishnan Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz? (View Post).

The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, features Anil Kapoor along with Radhikka Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik. It tells the story of a retired soldier who struggles to adjust to life after leaving the army while dealing with societal problems and tensions within his family.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director took to his Instagram to pen a long note, sharing how 'Subedaar' was clearly "shot on anamorphic for the big screen."

Also Read | Badshah Issues Apology for 'Tateeree' Song Controversy After Haryana Police File FIR, Singer Calls Himself a Proud Haryanvi (Watch Video).

"SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas, it's clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for big screen. @sureshtriveni_ creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement, where women are as patriarchal as men, and those who aren't, they fight like a man in this male-dominated hinterland of the Beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi," Anurag wrote.

"The world has not changed since; in fact, it has gotten worse. And in that world comes our SUBEDAAR. In the world that also gave birth to Paan Singh Tomar, this ex-army man faces the totally uncivilised civilian world. Wholly fictional, but it makes me want to believe," he added.

Check out full post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVk1zcikRvr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

'Subedaar' follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)