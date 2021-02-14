Kohima, Feb 14 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,189, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

All the fresh cases were detected in Kohima, he said.

Nine patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,877.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.44 per cent, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland on Sunday began the administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines with 123 beneficiaries received the jabs.

"Overall 11,601 healthcare professionals and frontline workers, including the 123 who got the second dose, have so far received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

"No case of adverse event following immunisation has been reported till date," he said.

Nagaland now has 73 active cases, Health and Family Welfare Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Seventy-eight people have succumbed to the disease and 10 COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, while 151 migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far conducted 16,407 rapid antigen tests, while 74,441 samples were examined through RT-PCR method and 37,260 through TrueNat, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)