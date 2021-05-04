New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in black-marketing of oxygen concentrator machines, police said on Tuesday.

They were allegedly selling oxygen concentrators at Rs 1,25,000 each, while the actual price of one machine is only Rs 50,000, they said.

"Both the accused persons were apprehended along with 12 oxygen concentrator machines from Dwarka," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Agrawal (40) of Janakpuri and Akash Vashisth (24) of Mahavir Enclave, the police said.

Also, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling oxygen canisters at exorbitant prices in the north district, they said.

A complaint was received on Monday about a man selling oxygen canisters at prices higher than the MRP near Chandni Chowk's Novelty Cinema Hall, the police said.

"Thereafter, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Mathur posed as a customer and called the suspect. The suspect got ready to sell two oxygen canisters for Rs 3,600. He also sent a photo of the item and was ready to deliver the oxygen cylinders at SPM Marg," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Around 6 pm, the accused, identified as Gurvinder Singh, came to deliver two oxygen canisters of 12 litres each. Police found that the MRP on the canisters was erased, he said.

Singh was apprehended after the MRP of the canister was found to be Rs 450, Alphonse added.

The accused is an electrician by profession. He got six oxygen canisters from Ghaziabad and has sold the other four, the police said.

Similarly, two more people, Mohit Bansal (30) and Jitender Sharma (34), were arrested on Monday for black-marketing oxygen cylinders near Jahangirpuri, they said.

Four oxygen cylinders, two cars and Rs 85,700 cash were seized from their possession, the police said.

In the southeast district, a pharmacist was arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators at rates higher than the MRP in Kalkaji, they said.

The accused, Yashpal Dabas, was arrested on Monday. He was trying to sell an oxygen concentrator at Rs 1,45,000, they added.

