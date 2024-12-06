New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Six people including a teenager and three women were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in outer-north Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

A call regarding the cylinder blast was received at 5 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. The impact of the blast was such that a wall of the room collapsed, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

It was a residential complex where families live on rent in separate rooms, near Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Narela-Bawana Road, a police official said.

The injured were identified as Vijay, 28, Bobby, 24, Pooja, 36, Neelam, 26, Rena Devi, 34, and Ritesh, 16, the officer said.

They have been admitted to Raj Harish Chandra Hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ALK

