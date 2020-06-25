Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) Six persons went missing after a vehicle, they were travelling in, skidded off the road and rolled down into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The mishap occurred on Kishtwar-Paddar road at Bhot nallah area, they said.

Also Read | Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs to Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

Army and police have launched an operation to trace the people who went missing in the river, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)