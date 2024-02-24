Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) Aimed at detecting breast cancer early and providing the visually impaired with a livelihood, six specially abled women here have been trained to use their heightened sense of touch to find breast abnormalities, an official said Saturday.

As part of Project "Savera", which will be launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, women will be screened for free at three health centres of the city under the joint aegis of the Gurugram health department and Medanta Hospital.

A senior health department official said women can avail the facility from March 1 onwards during OPD timings at Civil Hospital, Sector 10, Poly Clinic, Sector 31 and Wazirabad Health Centre.

These six specially trained women will detect lumps of grain size of 0.5 cm and accordingly give a report, the official said.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Virender Yadav said these women will be able to detect breast cancer using tactile examinations.

"Most breast cancer cases are detected in third or fourth stages, due to which it takes a lot of time to treat. With the introduction of this facility, cancer will be detected early. These women will prepare reports using computers. If the report indicates a lump in the breast, then tests such as mammography will be conducted on the patient and treatment will be started upon confirmation of the disease," Yadav said.

"A one-year Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Medanta Hospital for the Savera project. A woman will be able to examine seven or eight women in a day and a single screening will take an average 30 to 40 minutes. Women aged above 30 will be screened for free at these health centres in the district," the CS said.

