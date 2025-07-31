Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) Six wild water buffaloes were found dead, likely killed by lightning, in a water body in Kaziranga's central range, a park official said on Thursday.

A team of patrolling forest guards in the central range found the carcasses in Mona Beel on Wednesday night and informed the authorities.

A committee of veterinary doctors, officials and experts was formed and they visited the Park on Thursday morning.

The doctors, who conducted the post-mortem examination, pointed out that the position of the bodies indicate that they could have died due to lightning, though it can be fully ascertained only after the samples have been tested, the official said.

Necessary samples of all six animals have been collected and have been sent for testing.

The buffaloes include four females and two males.

The park is home to the world's largest population of wild water buffaloes with their numbers being 2,568 during the last estimation in 2022.

