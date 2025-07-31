Mumbai, July 31: On Wednesday, July 30, the Mumbai police arrested a 35-year-old businessman for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the city. Police officials said that the accused sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl multiple times since February. They also found out that the accused and the victim were residents of the same building in Byculla.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused had first approached the victim to be friends. During the investigation, cops learnt that the accused used to take the victim out to various places in the city, after which he used to sexually assault her in his car sexually. The accused allegedly assaulted the minor girl in the building's parking lot and even at her home when she was alone. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Teacher Arrested for Making ‘Obscene’ Video Call to Male Student on Social Media.

On Tuesday, July 29, the victim's family caught the accused red-handed while he was sexually assaulting the minor girl at their home. After this, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The family also told cops that there were behavioural changes in the victim ever since she started meeting the accused.

They also alleged that the minor girl was always disturbed. Acting on the victim's family's complaint, the police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The next day, the police arrested the accused for sexually assaulting the minor girl.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

