Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A six-year-old boy was abducted by two men on a bike while on his way to school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday morning, the police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at CP Colony area under the jurisdiction of Morar police station.

Also Read | Who Will Be New Delhi CM? BJP To Decide Name After PM Narendra Modi Returns From US Visit, Say Sources.

The child's mother was walking him to the school bus stop when two men came on a bike, threw a powder-like substance--believed to be chilli powder--into her eyes, and took advantage of the situation to abduct the child before fleeing the scene.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Also Read | JPC Report on Waqf Bill: 'No Objection to Dissent Notes', Says Amit Shah Amid Opposition Protests in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police registered a case and started a manhunt to nab the kidnappers.

A reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced for any information leading to their arrest.

"The incident happened around 8 am on Thursday when a woman was taking her six-year-old son to the school bus stop. Suddenly, two men on a bike overpowered her, threw what seemed to be chilli powder into her eyes, and kidnapped the child," said Arvind Saxena, Inspector General of Police (Gwalior Range).

"We have registered a case and started an investigation. A Rs 30,000 reward has been announced for information on the accused," he said.

He added that police are gathering information from the family and focusing their investigation on some leads received in the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)