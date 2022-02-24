Shillong, Feb 24 (PTI) Meghalaya on Thursday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, nine less than the previous day, pushing the state's tally to 93,387, health officials said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,573 as no fresh fatality was recorded, Health Services Director Dr. Aman War said.

Meghalaya now has 221 active COVID-19 cases, while 91,593 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 45 in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted over 13.61 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 to date, he said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 23.32 lakh people have been inoculated, with more than 9.53 lakh of them receiving both doses of the vaccine, War said.

