New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) "Skilling, upskilling and reskilling" is the mantra for global propagation of Indian traditional medicine system, said Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, chairman of Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), Sub Council on Ayush and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) on Tuesday.

Deopujari was speaking at the convocation ceremony of Ayush skilled professionals. The event was organised by HSSC in association with NCISM at India Habitat Centre.

He emphasised the commitment of the ministry of Ayush and the government of India towards propagating Indian traditional medicine globally through the mantra of "Skilling, upskilling, and reskilling".

The convocation ceremony was organised for students skilled and certified in Ayush roles such as Yoga therapy assistant, Kshara karma technician, Panchakarma technician, Yoga wellness trainer, cupping therapy assistant, cupping therapist and Ayurvedic dietician.

Many of these trainees are already placed in good institutions, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Dr A K Aggarwal from HSSC governing council highlighted the potential of integrating Ayush and modern medicine to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary healthcare practices. He emphasised the importance of investing in training and developing a skilled workforce to ensure innovation and the delivery of quality care to citizens.

Speaking at the event, Ashish Jain, CEO of HSSC, highlighted its role in educating participants about job opportunities in the Ayush sector and fostering a network of like-minded individuals.

He reiterated the organisation's commitment to promoting Ayush systems' growth and development in India through continued support and similar events.

The convocation served as a platform for over 150 delegates from across the country, including practitioners, educators, researchers, policy-makers and industry experts to network, share knowledge and collaborate.

Prominent organisations such as the National Institute of Naturopathy (Pune), National Institute of Ayurveda (Jaipur), All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), National Institute of Homoeopathy and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Shree Dhoot Papeshwar, Maharishi Ayurveda, Kesharayurveda, Santhigiri Ashram and Sitaram Ayurveda actively participated, enriching the event.

