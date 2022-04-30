Gangtok, Apr 30 (PTI) Workers of opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) clashed with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Soreng district on Saturday, after their vehicle was allegedly intercepted by members of the Prem Singh Tamang-led party.

Soreng SP Jaya Pandian said that an investigation into the matter was underway.

Also Read | A Govt Established by Law is Distinct from the Government of the Law. Keep Aside the Fact … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to the SDF spokesperson J B Darnal, some of his party workers were on their way to attend a constituency-level meeting in Soreng when their car was intercepted by a group of ruling party activists, who also "attacked them with sharp weapons".

Darnal said that one of the party workers, Arun Limboo, sustained injuries in the attack, and the car suffered damage.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2022: Negative COVID-19 Report or Vaccination Certificate Not Compulsory for Pilgrims, Says Uttarakhand Govt.

A video clip of the clash that were circulated on social media showed that SDF functionary Avinash Yakha were firing several shots in the air from his gun during the melee.

Pandian said a case has been registered against Yakha, who is currently absconding.

Meanwhile, Jacob Khaling Rai, who is the political secretary to the chief minister, slammed the opposition party for the "propaganda" it was spreading against the SKM.

He alleged that the SDF was "trying to vitiate the political situation in Sikkim".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)