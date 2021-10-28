New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre and its ideologue RSS over the alleged lathicharge by police on a group of farmers near Singhu border.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the anti-farm laws protests, alleged that on Wednesday, Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti, who in the past has extended support to the central government's three-farm laws, were prevented by the Delhi Police from proceeding towards Singhu Border, after they arrived from Uttar Pradesh.

They were seeking justice for Lakhbir Singh, who was killed by some Nihang Sikhs at Singhu Border on October 15, it said.

The statement alleged, “The SKM clearly sees this as one more attempt by the BJP government to create trouble for peaceful protesters. The SKM condemned the attempt by BJP and RSS to disrupt peace at the morcha sites and asked them to desist from such efforts.”

The SKM once again demands that the entire incident of Singh's murder should be investigated by a Supreme Court sitting judge. The entire conspiracy to defame and attack the farm movement will emerge into the public domain only then, the statement added.

On Wednesday, a group of farmers from Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti alleged that they were stopped and lathicharged by the Delhi Police in Narela area while going towards the Singhu border to demand justice for Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched at the farmers' protest site for alleged sacrilege.

Police had said that the group claiming to be a part of a farmers' association created ruckus near the Singhu border after some of their cadre pushed people.

The situation remained tense at Narela near the Singhu border and police had to use "mild force" to contain the situation there.

