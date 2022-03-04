New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A dedicated skywalk for providing seamless connectivity between New Delhi railway station and the metro station near it will be thrown open to public on Saturday, officials said.

The 242-metre long facility will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station, they said on Friday.

"The dedicated skywalk, constructed by the DMRC in collaboration with Northern Railway, for providing seamless connectivity between the Ajmeri Gate side and the adjacent New Delhi Metro stations on the Yellow Line and the Airport Express Line will be opened for passenger use from 10 AM onwards tomorrow," Delhi Metro said in a statement.

This newly-constructed skywalk is an extension of the foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate side with the New Delhi Metro station as well as the multi-level parking across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points, it said.

The skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras.

The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic was a major engineering challenge, including the disruptions posed due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"The structure had to be built above a functional underground metro station just three metres below, with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg. Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

New Delhi metro station is located on the Yellow Line of the network with interchange station facility for Airport Export Line.

