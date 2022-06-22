Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 22 (PTI) Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight dip on Wednesday with the State reporting 3,890 infections, taking the caseload till date to 66,12,607. The southern State saw 3,172 people recovering from the disease, according to official data. Today, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total casualties to 69,924.

The active cases have risen to 25,044 till date, according to the data.

A total of 22,927 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a TPR (test positivity rate) of 16.97 per cent, it said.

On Tuesday, the State reported 4,224 fresh infections.

The last time the State recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February.

