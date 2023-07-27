New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A team of officials dug around 2 to 3 feet into the ground inside central jail number 3 of Tihar jail on Tuesday, and recovered smartphones, and other banned items on the basis of intelligence input received, jail authorities said on Thursday.

During the search operation, three smartphones, two keypad phones, two data cables, an adaptor, a knife, and an iron borer (sua) were found hidden 2-3 feet beneath the ground at multiple locations, authorities said.

While in another search operation was carried out at Mandoli Jail on Wednesday during which 3 mobiles along with 3 sim cards and other banned items such as handmade cigarettes were recovered.

In both incidents the matter has been reported for further investigation and necessary action is being taken as per the law.

Similarly, in the first week of February this year, mobile phones and knives were recovered from inside Delhi's Tihar Jail number 3 in a search operation.

After receiving information about restricted items being hidden by the inmates inside the prison cell, the jail administration conducted a search operation and recovered mobile phones, knives, drugs and wires.

The jail administration has conducted several search operations in the past as well as recovered mobile phones. (ANI)

