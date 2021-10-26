New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday approved the setting up of six dispensaries and two urban primary health centres in wards where there are no health facilities, officials said.

The civic body also approved procurement of CNG operated self-propelled vacuum assisted mechanical sweeping machines to contain dust pollution.

These decisions were taken in a standing committee meeting of the SDMC on Tuesday.

According to civic authorities, a proposal to set up eight new health care facilities was put before the committee which approved it.

The document tabled in the meeting also proposed that these dispensaries and urban primary health centres (UPHC) be made functional by deploying staff from nearby health units till the time new posts are created.

The proposal said that the dispensaries would come up in areas including Badarpur, Sagarpur, Mohan Garden, RK Puram, Tughlakabad and Keshopur. The UPHCs will be set up in Amar Colony and Goela Dairy in Najafgarh.

The civic body also discussed the shortage of drivers especially of vehicles like water tankers, garbage pick up vehicles, mechanical diggers and jetting machines.

Officials said that there is a shortage of about 40 drivers in the south civic body which has been halting the use of vehicles for months.

The issue was raised by BJP councillor from Tughlakabad Poonam Bhati.

The municipality, however, approved purchase of CNG operated self-propelled vacuum assisted mechanical sweeping machines.

The civic body also approved the force majeure clause for parking contractors for the lockdown period of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

A senior official of the south municipality said that the move would help parking contractors in terms of relaxation in payment of monthly licence fee for parking operations in SDMC areas.

He said that parking contractors had requested the civic body to provide relaxation in payment of fee for the second wave lockdown period due to slump in revenues due to the pandemic.

