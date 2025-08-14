New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Smoke was reported from the service floor of Mother and Child Block of AIIMS New Delhi on Thursday at 5.15 pm. Fire response teams were immediately alerted, and the in-house Delhi Fire Service Team also reported to the site immediately.

With the swift response of the AIIMS Fire Response Team & Delhi Fire Service Team, the site of the said smoke was identified as a short-circuit in the indoor unit of the Air Conditioner installed in a laboratory on the service floor of Mother & Child Block, said a release from AIIMS Delhi.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Who Were the Members of Independent India's First Cabinet? List of Ministers' Names and Their Portfolios in Jawaharlal Nehru's Ministry.

The situation was brought into control immediately and no major evacuation was necessitated. All services at Mother and Child Block are operational normally and there was no impact on any patient care activities.

Earlier on August 9, One person died while eleven others were rescued after a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar area on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read | President of India Speech on Eve of Independence Day 2025: Prez Droupadi Murmu Says 'Access to Basic Facilities Like Tap Water a Right of Citizen' During Public Address.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident occurred at around 12.20 pm initially in the server room on the ground floor of the hospital.

Soon after the incident, the patients were rescued and shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal told the media that 11 people were rescued, among them eight were patients.

"The control room of Delhi Fire Service received information around 12.20 pm that a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital. Eight fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire initially broke out in the server room on the ground floor...11 people have been rescued, and one person died. Eight patients were among the rescued," said Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal.

According to police, a case under section 287/106(1) BNS (285/304A IPC) has been registered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)