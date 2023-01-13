Amritsar, Jan 13 (PTI) The Customs department has seized smuggled gold worth over Rs 33 lakh from a passenger at the international airport here, officials said on Friday.

In a statement issued here, Customs Commissioner Rahul Nangare said a passenger arriving from Australia via Singapore was intercepted on the basis of profiling and suspicious movements at Sri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport, Amritsar, on Thursday.

Upon conducting a search, raw 24-Carat gold weighing 599.9 grams in the shape of five bangles and valued at Rs 33,71,438 was recovered and seized under provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

