New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A snatcher allegedly swallowed the gold earrings of a woman after she caught him escaping with her jewellery in northeast Delhi's Brahampuri area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday around 10 pm. Phoolan Devi was coming from Pusta to her house when an unknown bike-borne person came from behind and pulled gold earrings, weighing four grams, from her ears, a senior police officer said.

Devi, a resident of Brahampuri, tried to catch the accused, Nasir (34), but he then snatched her purse and tried to flee, the officer said.

Moments later, Devi with the help of some passersby caught hold of the snatcher and pulled him down from his motorcycle. After being caught, Nasir swallowed the victim's gold earrings in front of her, the officer said.

Nasir, a resident of Old Mustafabad, was arrested and further action is being taken to recover the earrings, police said.

