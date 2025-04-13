Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) Some students of Bhopal-based Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) took ill after eating food at the hostel mess, requiring hospitalisation.

More than two dozen students were admitted to different hospitals after they ate meals on Saturday, MANIT sources said.

When contacted, MANIT Director Professor KK Shukla said, " I talked to the chief warden and the doctor. I was told that some students suffered from loose motions. The doctors gave them medicine (at the institute) and five to seven who experienced weakness were hospitalised. They have returned".

Shukla further said he was out of station, adding that the officials at MANIT might know about the reason (for students' illness).

"Many have consumed the food but only a few faced the difficulties. I can't say what they had eaten," the MANIT director added.

