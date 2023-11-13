Malegaon (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Following some overenthusiastic Salman Khan fans bursting crackers in the theatre while watching Tiger 3 at Mohan Cinema Hall in Maharashtra's Malegaon, the theatre owner said that someone might have outsmarted security personnel and managed to carry firecrackers into the auditorium.

"We do not know how after thorough checking 2-5 people were able to take firecrackers inside the hall. Checking was done in front of me. I checked the audience as well. I cannot blame any security guard of laxity. Someone might have been oversmart," Rakesh Pande, the theatre owner told reporters on Monday.

Pande said that all the shows went on peacefully from the morning until the last one, when the incident took place. He added that he has no idea how some viewers were able to enter the auditorium with firecrackers despite thorough checking.

"All the shows were full from morning. There was a large audience. Every show went well. In the last show, we checked people with the help of security guards. We double-checked everyone, but we are unable to understand how this happened. We do not know how some people were able to take crackers inside the auditorium," he said.

Narrating the incident, Pande said, "We were sitting outside. Nearly two hours after the film screening started, suddenly we heard the noises of firecrackers. We went inside and saw that someone had burst firecrackers inside the auditorium. The audience was sitting. We saw the residue of the firecrackers inside the hall."

"I requested the audience not to do this as it can harm anyone. It may lead to an untoward incident. They assured me not to do anything. After that, nothing happened till the film ended. After the show ended, people went home peacefully," he added.

The theatre owner said that the rest of the show went on peacefully as the audience obeyed his request.

"After the crackers were burst, the audience was sitting peacefully and obeyed my request. They did not burst a single cracker after that," he said.

Pande said that an FIR has been registered and thankfully, no damages were reported.

"An FIR has been registered. No damage has taken place by god's grace. But it could have happened. Also, I am thankful that the audience obeyed my request," he said.

The Malegaon Police has registered a case against unknown persons on Monday in connection with a purported viral video showing a group of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre here during the screening of Tiger 3.

According to the officials, the police took cognizance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Malegaon Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aniket Bharati appealed to audiences not to burst firecrackers inside theatres as it may lead to untoward incidents.

"Yesterday, some people burst firecrackers during the screening of the film Tiger 3...I appeal on behalf of the police that no one should do such things. This can lead to an untoward incident. Stern action will be taken against them so that such acts do not repeat," Bharati said.

The ASP said that Mohan Theatre has also been given notice and asked to take precautionary measures.

"Mohan Theatre has also been given notice, asking them to take precautionary measures. If there is some mistake happening from their side, strict action will be taken against them," he said. (ANI)

