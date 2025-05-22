New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Lipika Mitra, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, has filed a criminal complaint against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before a court here and accused her of defamation.

Noting that "the proposed accused is to be given opportunity of being heard", Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal issued notice on May 19 to Sitharaman for June 12.

"Fresh case for making and publishing defamatory, derogatory and libelous remarks in print and electronic media against the complainant received by way of assignment. It be checked and registered," he noted.

The judge passed the order after hearing submissions on point of cognisance/issuance of notice to Sitharaman.

"Matter is at the stage of cognisance and in compliance of first proviso to section 223 BNSS, the proposed accused is to be given opportunity of being heard. Accordingly, let notice be issued to proposed accused returnable for June 12," he said.

The complaint claimed that Sitharaman made "defamatory, false, and malicious statements" in a press conference on May 17, 2024 with the sole intention to tarnish Bharti's reputation and weaken his chances of winning in the general elections.

According to the complaint, "solely with an intent to hurt the complainant and her husband solely for political gains to BJP's candidate and political loss to the complainant's husband during 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the accused spoke about the matrimonial discord of the complainant and her husband but withheld the information of their reunion and living together happily".

