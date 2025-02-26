Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which coincides with the concluding day of the Maha Kumbh, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar highlighted the significance of the day, emphasising the spiritual fervour witnessed across the country.

Speaking to ANI, spiritual leader Ravishankar said, "Just see how lakhs of people are coming and taking the blessings of Shiva. It's a great day, and today, the Maha Kumbh also concludes. After 1000 years, Somnath has come to bless everybody. Let's wish health, happiness, and prosperity for everyone."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, wishing the people prosperity and good health.

PM Modi wrote on X, "I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all of you, and also strengthen the resolve for a developed India. Har Har Mahadev!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended the greeting on the occasion of this auspicious festival.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all," Shah wrote on X.

Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

