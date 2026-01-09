Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Sharing details of the preparations for Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said that the Shiva devotion and faith of lakhs of citizens across the country are deeply connected with Shri Somnath Temple.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strengthening the nation through culture and spirituality, ensuring the importance of sacred sites reaches the new generation. The three-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv reflects the deep faith of the people. He said that the idea of 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting at Somnath Temple was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rishikumars are chanting Omkar continuously for 72 hours for the welfare of the world and humanity, making the occasion a unique blend of Shiva devotion and spiritual energy, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The Minister stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel restored national faith and self-respect by undertaking the reconstruction of Somnath Mahadev. To preserve Indian culture, many great souls have made sacrifices; Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being celebrated as a form of remembrance and honour of their contributions.

Tomorrow, on the 10th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the sacred land of Somnath, making Somnath Swabhiman Parv historic. A Shaurya Yatra of 108 horses and a grand drone show have been organised to welcome him.

The Minister said that lakhs of devotees from across the state are coming to Somnath to take part in Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Today, sadhus and saints are leading a grand Ravadi (Palki Yatra) in Somnath. With well-planned arrangements, grand lighting, and strong facilities by the state government, the divine atmosphere of Somnath is spreading all around.

He invited people from all sections of society to take part in this historic Sanatan Dharma festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will be present on the occasion.

The Minister stated that PM Modi will also attend the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, which will be important for boosting development and investment in Saurashtra and the state. (ANI)

