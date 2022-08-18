New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The son of a Delhi Police officer was allegedly cheated of around Rs 50,000 in the name of getting a job in gigolo service.

The victim is the son of an Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police and a resident of Kingsway Camp New Police Line area.

According to Delhi Police, the victim got a WhatsApp message in which he was offered a part-time job as a gigolo. The message claimed to provide an earning of Rs 20,000-30,000 daily by offering services to high-profile women. The victim then started getting calls and asked to register by depositing Rs 3,500 online. Thereafter, the victim was allegedly cheated of Rs 47,200 within two days in the name of purchasing a massage kit, booking hotels for clients, etc. After the victim made the payment, his number was blocked by the fraudsters.

On the complaint of the victim, Delhi Police lodged an FIR at Cyber police station, North West District.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

