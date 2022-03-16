New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the MPs of Punjab at the party's office in the national capital on Wednesday.

The meeting comes hours after, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganization of the Pradesh Congress Committees.

Congress high command's move comes after Congress Working Committee's meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was held after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

