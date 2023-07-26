New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met AAP MP Sanjay Singh as she arrived at the Parliament on Wednesday.

Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha earlier this week for the remainder of the session for “repeatedly violating” the directions of the chair.

AAP has attended meetings of opposition parties to forge a common front against the BJP and is part of the 26-party opposition alliance.

Twenty-six opposition parties at their meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month had named their alliance as I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Parties of I.N.D.I.A have moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha.

Singh has protested against his suspension in Parliament premises and has received support from other parties of I.N.D.I.A. block (ANI)

