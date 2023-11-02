New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal will launch the domestic sailing of the first international Cruise Liner Costa Serena in Mumbai on Friday, according to an official statement.

The ports, shipping and waterways ministry is focussed on bringing India on the cruising map of the world, the statement said.

At the recently concluded Global Maritime India Summit 2023 organised by the ministry, discussions revolved around reaching the target of 50 million cruise passengers in India by 2047.

This looks achievable as India has a huge potential, it added.

Costa Cruises is expected to carry about 45,000 passengers in the next two months.

