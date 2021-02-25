New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) People in south Delhi will soon be able to give feedback on municipal toilet facilities via QR codes, as the area's civic body has decided to equip a smart system at its public conveniences with a larger aim to improve ranking in Swachh survey.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement, on Wednesday said the system will first be installed at public toilet blocks located in its South Zone.

A senior official said after scanning a QR code, people will get five options -- Very Bad, Bad, Okay, Good and Very Good. They will have to select one option to submit the feedback.

Once the QR code is scanned, location of the public toilet, name of the ward and some basic information will be made available to them, officials said.

The purpose of employing this smart system is to intensify measures for improving the ranking in Swachh survey 2021, the officials said, adding that action will be taken based on the feedback.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)