Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India],May 25 (ANI ): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after India become the world's fourth largest economy. Chouhan emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to build a developed India, aiming to climb further in global rankings to eventually become the number one economy.

Speaking to ANI the Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, the 'Maha Yagya' for building a 'Viksit Bharat' continues unabated. Earlier, we were in 11th position, but under PM Modi's leadership, we reduced this gap to achieve 5th position. Now, we are in fourth position. Soon, we will be on the third, and ultimately, we will be number one."

In a recent development, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said India has emerged as a shining beacon amid global economic uncertainty, becoming the world's fourth largest economy.

Bhandari credited this remarkable rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership over the past 11 years, strengthening India's economic foundations and propelled the country's rapid growth despite global challenges.

He highlighted this achievement as a crucial milestone towards India's goal of becoming a Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar also praised the NDA governemnt for both the historics win in country's financial power and combatting terrorism.

"This month has been historic in both matters - country's financial power and combatting terrorism... While former PM Manmohan Singh stated 2040 in the Parliament for this stage, NDA government touched this target in 2025...," Nagar told ANI.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, citing data by the International Monetary Fund.

According to the IMF's April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, the nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4,187.017 billion. This is marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan, which is estimated at USD 4,186.431 billion.

India was the fifth largest economy in the world till 2024.(ANI)

