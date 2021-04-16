Ranchi, Apr 16 (PTI)Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to elicit views of the parties as how to more effectively check the spred of virus in thestate. A statement from thechief minister's office said Friday that the meeting will take place at 6:30 pm in virtual mode. After getting point of views of political parties, the state government will initiate more measures to halt the spread of infection in thestate, it said. A government spokesman said that the chief minister is closely monitoring COVID situation in thestate and issuing instructions for further strengthening healthcare system in the hospitals.

As per the latest health updates, Jharkhand has 1,51,272 coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,29,301 COVID patients have recovered in the state so far.

The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 1320.

There are 20,651 active cases in Jharkhand at present.

