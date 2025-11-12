Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 12 (ANI): Troops of the Southern Command's Konark Corps are participating in Exercise Akhand Prahar in the desert expanses of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, under the Tri-Services framework of Exercise Trishul, showcasing joint combat readiness and operational integration.

The large-scale exercise is designed to validate the Indian Army's capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other components of national power. The ongoing drills highlight India's emphasis on jointness and operational synergy across the Army, Navy and Air Force to effectively tackle emerging security challenges.

During Exercise Akhand Prahar, the participating formations are conducting a broad spectrum of combat activities, including swift mobilisation, integrated firepower demonstrations, precision strikes, and networked operations supported by real-time intelligence and surveillance inputs. The exercise scenario is designed to replicate realistic battlefield conditions, testing troops' endurance, coordination, and rapid response capabilities in a high-tempo operational environment.

The exercise also focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as drones, advanced communication systems, and artificial intelligence-based decision support tools, to enhance situational awareness and battlefield transparency. Additionally, the Indian Air Force plays a pivotal role by providing close air support, air mobility, and integrated targeting support to ground forces.

Senior Army and Air Force commanders are reviewing the operational preparedness and inter-service synergy achieved during the drills. The exercise underscores the Indian military's commitment to maintaining a high state of readiness and joint operational capability in diverse terrains -- from the deserts of Rajasthan to high-altitude regions.

The Konark Corps, headquartered in Jodhpur, is responsible for guarding India's western front in the desert sector. Its participation in Exercise Akhand Prahar reinforces the Army's resolve to ensure seamless coordination with sister services under the overarching Tri-Services framework of Exercise Trishul. (ANI)

