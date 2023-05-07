Ballia (UP), May 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying it has done nothing except give blessings to goons.

Pathak was here to campaign for BJP candidates in the ongoing urban local body elections.

Attacking the SP and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, the deputy chief minister told reporters, "They have done nothing except give blessings to goons. Hence, they have nothing to show to the people."

"The people (of the state) have outright rejected them in the 2014 (Lok Sabha elections), the 2017 (assembly elections), the 2019 (Lok Sabha elections) and the 2022 (assembly elections)," Pathak said and added that "now, they (the SP) are left with nothing. They have also done all experiments for alliances".

On Shaista Parveen, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and the wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, still absconding, Pathak said, "Shaista Parveen's matter is a matter of law and order. The administration will look into it. We have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and crime, and we stand by it." There is rule of law and order in the state, he asserted.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will sweep the urban local body elections in the state.

Ballia will vote in the second phase of the polls on May 11. The first was held on May 4. Counting of votes will take place on May 13.

